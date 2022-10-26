Keith Duffy’s daughter Mia says family helped when she ‘wanted to give up’ studying

“There were times when I just wanted to give up, but they were there to keep me going.”

Keith Duffy’s daughter Mia has said her family helped her push through college when she “wanted to give up.”

The Boyzone star was beaming in photos on social media on Monday as he and his wife Lisa celebrated Mia’s graduation from DCU as “the proudest parents in the world.”

Keith said his daughter’s graduation was “a day we were made to believe would never happen.”

Mia (22) is the singer's youngest child and was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

She has now revealed her diagnosis influenced where she went to college, picking DCU for the autism supports.

"I have autism and DCU became Ireland’s first autism friendly university by my first year going to college,” she said. “So I really had my heart set on attending because I believed I would have a lot of support available for me.”

Mia said she also had support from her family.

"There were times when I just wanted to give up,” she said, “but they were there to keep me going.

"So as you leave school and enter this big bad world, don’t expect your experience to be perfect, but just enjoy every moment as best you can.”

Mia said her experience “wasn’t easy” due to Covid-19 but “that didn’t stop her succeeding.”

Keith posted a gushing Instagram photo after the graduation ceremony, where Mia received an honours degree in Enterprise Computing.

“To all who have followed our story for over 20 years. Today marks the biggest milestone ever,” he said.

“We are blessed for all your support and that Mia was given every opportunity to reach her full potential only by never taking ‘no’ for an answer from anyone along the way.

“We are the proudest parents in the world.

“Mia herself has always pushed herself and worked hard to achieve her own goals and continues to do so.

“Please take the positive from this and see, believe, and achieve! Yes you can, yes we can.”