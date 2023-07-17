Keith Duffy pays tribute to Ronan Keating’s brother Ciaran killed in Mayo crash

Ciaran Keating, aged in his 50s, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Boyzone star Keith Duffy has paid tribute to the late brother of former bandmate Ronan Keating.

It is understood he was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairi, play for Cork City in an evening premier league clash with Sligo Rovers.

He suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the N5 at Ballymiles while Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are understood not to be life threatening.

Ronan and his brother Ciaran

The male driver of the second vehicle and a male passenger are also receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday after Ciaran’s death was confirmed on social media, Keith Duffy shared a photo of a candle alongside a heartfelt tribute.

“I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother [Ronan Keating] and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now,” he wrote.

“Ciaran, from the early days you toured with us you where a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids.

“Take your place in heaven buddy, with your Mam Marie”.

A source told the The Sun that Ronan (46) had been left “devastated” by his brother's death.

"It's the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news,” the source said.

“He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews.”

Apart from his own family and Ronan, Ciaran is survived by one sister, Linda, and two brothers, Gerard and Gary.

The car salesman and his family relocated from Dublin to Mayo around 15 years ago and his death has caused widespread shock and sorrow in the town.

Councillor John O’Malley offered his condolences to Mr Keating's family.

“Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news.

"He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family.”

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by garda forensic collision investigators on Saturday evening and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.