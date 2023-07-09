Keith Duffy announces return of star-studded golf fundraiser for autism charity

The former Boyzone star has worked to raise awareness for children with autism since his daughter Mia was first diagnosed with the disorder at just 18 months old.

Keith Duffy has announced the return of his annual golf charity fundraiser to raise money for young people living with autism.

The former Boyzone star has worked to raise awareness for children with autism since his daughter Mia was first diagnosed with the disorder at just 18 months old.

Taking to social media this afternoon, he announced that his charity, the Keith Duffy Foundation, would be hosting its annual golf event for the first time since 2019.

The fundraiser will take place at St Margaret’s Golf Club in north Dublin on Friday, September 22 and kicks off at 1pm.

“Help us raise funds for children and young adults affected by autism”, a poster promoting the event reads.

“Come spoil a walk with Keith and his showbiz buddies!” it adds.

We are back. After 5 years away I’ve decided to put the Team back together, The amount of Families affected by Autism in Ireland and NOT Receiving the appropriate support guidance intervention education and general care is an absolute disgrace !#inclusion #ASD #beautifulminds pic.twitter.com/seD8qv1eu3 — KEITH DUFFY (@officialkeith) July 9, 2023

Teams interested in taking part can register for €1,200, which covers “amazing prizes, a mega goodie bag, burger and drinks on arrival, plus dinner and entertainment in the clubhouse after”.

Sharing the poster for the event, Keith wrote: “We are back. After five years away I’ve decided to put the Team back together.

“The amount of families affected by autism in Ireland and NOT receiving the appropriate support guidance intervention education and general care is an absolute disgrace! #inclusion #ASD #beautifulminds.”

In a separate tweet, the singer continued: “I’ve been approached and DM’d so much by young families desperate for help in recent months that something needs to be done. I don’t have all or even any of the answers but I can and will be the voice of those with none. This is just the start. Please show your support.”

The Keith Duffy Foundation was founded in 2015 to raise funds for a number of children’s charities throughout the country.

Keith has been using his experience and contacts made through his work with Irish Autism Action to support and financially assist charities such as Ireland’s national autism charity AsIAm, which is the main charity supported by this year’s annual golf event.