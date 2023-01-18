Kate Moss becomes butt of Irish joke as she reveals her nickname is ‘wagon’

The supermodel seems to have misunderstood what people meant when she was called a “wagon” in Ireland.

Supermodel Kate Moss has unknowingly become the butt of a very Irish joke by revealing her “nickname” she picked up in Ireland.

A clip posted to TikTok by British Vogue to celebrate Moss’ birthday has gone viral as shocked Irish users spotted the slang word that got lost in translation.

“We were in Ireland and we got a little bit tipsy at a wedding, and I think in Irish ‘wagon’ is ‘drunk.’ So, basically we were all wagons,” she told the fashion magazine.

"Because during that time we were all doing shows, drinking a lot of champagne and calling each other wagon.”

Irish Twitter users have been left reeling at the revelation that some of the world’s supermodels mistakenly thought ‘wagon’ was a pet name.

"Come on… who called Kate Moss a wagon and told her it was Irish for drunk?” one tweeted.

“I am screaming at some middle-aged woman working a banquet hall calling Kate Moss a wagon and it forever altering the course of history,” another quipped.

"Love to know who called Kate Moss a wagon to her face and then told her it means something else… classic,” said another.

It seems the supermodels and stars of the ‘90s became very found of the word, with Madonna’s birthday wishes to Moss in 2018 reading: “Happy birthday Wagon!!!! The beautiful and mischievous Kate Moss!!”

Even Naomi Campbell caught on with the nickname, telling the star on Instagram: “I love you wagon, through thick and thin!!”

The supermodel had previously revealed the origins of the nickname for her pal Kate to The Sunday Times.

She revealed it was Bono’s wife who dubbed them a group of “wagons.”

"Kate was little wagon, Christy [Turlington] was the original wagon and I was black wagon.” Naomi said in 2016.

When asked if it was because they were “constantly falling off them,” the star said: “No! It’s because… we’re wagons. Because we’re naughty, we enjoy our life, we laugh, just girls having fun.”

Despite Grazia informing readers the term is slang for “an obnoxious, aggressive woman,” Naomi has even coined a hashtag: “#wagonsforlife.”