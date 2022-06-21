Kate Bosworth and Justin Long share romantic moment by Dublin's River Liffey

The Hollywood couple made their relationship Instagram official last month as they enjoyed a holiday in Ireland

Kate Bosworth and her boyfriend Justin Long brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to Dublin’s Liffey boardwalk as they shared a cute snap of them smiling and cuddling up together.

The loved-up couple are seen posing for the picture in a new Instagram post and while Bosworth (39) just added a shamrock and a yellow heart emoji, Long (44) was quick off the mark to add a joke in the comments section.

"First! Er… second," he said of his race to comment before any other Instagram users. "Third if you count bots.”

In March, the House of Darkness actress was spotted around Los Angeles with Long. In April, before the pair formally confirmed their relationship, they were photographed kissing on a beach in Hawaii.

But last month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official as they enjoyed a holiday in Ireland.

Long posted a series of photos of them sharing a pint of Guinness to social media, captioning the photos with a green heart and Ireland flag emojis.

Bosworth commented on the photos: "I'm the luckiest," followed by a shamrock, stars and kissing face emojis.

And earlier this month Bosworth celebrated Long's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know,” she captioned a series of pictures.

"Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met," Bosworth added.

He wrote back in the comments, "Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received…(I'm going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)."

Justin is currently filming a Christmas movie with Amy Huberman’s brother Mark and Normal People star India Mullen.

Kate has committed to long-distance relationship by flying in to see Justin while he is busy filming the festive movie.

The Hollywood couple have kept their relationship largely under wraps since meeting on a movie set in spring last year.

Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and husband Michael Polish were separating after nearly eight years of marriage.

Dodgeball star Long revealed in December 2021 that he was in a relationship, but only recently confirmed that he and Bosworth were dating.

In an interview on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea he said: "There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred.

"I’ve never had anything like this before. I’ve never experienced this, so it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

He went on to say that being in love is "'such a wonderful feeling."