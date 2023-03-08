Jordan Dunbar: Tributes paid as First Dates Ireland star dies at 29

The well-known Dubliner, who was on the popular dating show back in 2017, also appeared as a presenter on RTE’s My Yellow Brick Road

Tributes have been paid to First Dates Ireland star Jordan Dunbar, who has died at the age of 29.

The well-known Dubliner, who was on the popular dating show back in 2017, also appeared as a presenter on RTE’s My Yellow Brick Road in 2019.

Tributes have been paid to the Donaghmede man who worked in a number of salons in the capital over the years and was a recognisable face around town.

The Team of My Yellow Brick Road said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we learned of the passing of our dear friend Jordan Dunbar, (or in his words StunBar).

“Jordan was full of life, love and fun and we would like to remember those happy days and celebrate his life.

“Our sincere sympathy to Jordan’s family and close friends of which there are many. May he rest in peace.

“My Yellow Brick Road was about sharing life experiences and empowering each other along life’s journey, help is always at hand so please reach out and talk, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Noel Sutton, who co-mentored on the TV show, took to social media to say: “Today the world is an emptier place without you Jordan Stunbar, rest in peace you absolute legend.”

Production company Coco Content, who worked closely with Jordan, said: “Our hearts our broken with the death of Jordan Dunbar, such a talented and beautiful person.

“We first met him on First Dates and he went on to present My Yellow Brick Road on RTE. He was a joy to work with and it was a privilege to know him. Deepest sympathy to all who loved him.”