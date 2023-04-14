Jonathan Rhys Meyers to star in epic new Irish mob thriller with Jon Voight

The Cork man plays a gang boss’s son in search of his brother.

Cork star Jonathan Rhys Meyers faces off on the silver screen with Hollywood legend, Jon Voight, in a brand-new Irish mob film called ‘Mercy’.

The film is the latest from Vancouver-based filmmaker named Tony Dean Smith, and is set to be released in May.

The Irish gangsters take a US hospital hostage in the fast-paced plot with Jon Voight pulling off a solid Irish accent.

Mobster Patrick (Jon Voight) is golfing when he learns from his son Sean (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) that his other son Ryan (Anthony Konechky) has been shot.

At first it appears that Patrick visits the hospital out of fatherly concern, but once it’s revealed that Ryan is also being detained by the FBI, all hell breaks loose.

Michelle Miller (Leah Gibson) is at the hospital with her son when things go awry. Working with the FBI, she is revealed to have a background as a military doctor and mixed martial artist.

Cops describe Miller in the trailer as a Purple Heart recipient and the Feds refer to her as a soldier.

This ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital.

She is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there's no one left to save the day but her.

The film is produced by Paramount Pictures.

“Mercy” is set to hit the big screen on May 19.