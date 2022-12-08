Johnny Logan is third most Googled celeb in Belgium after Masked Singer appearance
Dressed as a deer with massive antlers, furry boots with hooves, and a three-piece suit, Johnny Logan tackled some of pop music’s biggest songs on the show.
Johnny Logan has made a surprise entry as Belgium’s third most Googled celebrity of 2022 behind Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
While the ex-spouses were in the news for their dramatic defamation trial this year, the Irish Eurovision icon took third place for his appearance on the Belgian version of the Masked Singer.
Dressed as a deer with massive antlers, furry boots with hooves, and a three-piece suit, Johnny Logan tackled some of pop music’s biggest songs on the show.
He made it through Sorry by Justin Bieber, Diamonds by Rihanna, Rolling in the Deep by Adele and Million Reasons by Lady Gaga before his elimination.
The identity of the three-time Eurovision winner had been easily guessed by judges.
He is hugely popular in Belgium ever since he was crowned the winner of the European song contest there in 1987.
On stage in Brussels, he won for Ireland with the hit Hold Me Now.
In the Belgian search results, Logan beat out Vladimir Putin, Will Smith, Novak Djokovic, Mika, Rafael Nadal, Marine Le Pen and Linda de Mol in the top ten most searched celebs list.
Meanwhile, Irish residents searched for many of the same celebs but Johnny didn’t earn a top spot here.
Earning the top three spots in Ireland were Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Will Smith.
Vladimir Putin, Liz Truss, Novak Djokovic, Anna Delvey, Matt Hancock, Michael Owen and Sinead O’Connor filled out the rest of the list for 2022.
Today's Headlines
IRA-TE | FAI fined for ‘Up The RA’ chant following World Cup play-off win over Scotland
Crime doesn't pay | Man's failed attempt to rob Dublin post office with ‘bread knife’ caught on CCTV
Here's Johnny | Johnny Logan is third most Googled celeb in Belgium after Masked Singer appearance
walks free | Retired garda sergeant convicted of sexual exploitation of a child avoids jail
CRIME WORLD | Episode 203: Three gangland shootings in one night on Ireland’s streets of fear
'Cultural vandalism' | BBC censoring Fairytale of New York slammed as ‘ridiculous’ new Christmas tradition
feud erupts | Gangs in vicious turf wars spark series of arson and gun attacks in Co Clare
Harry and Meghan documentary: Pair recall their first date
fan faves | FIFA announce ‘UK sensations’ Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden to perform at World Cup
Dancing King | 2FM’s Carl Mullan thought it was a joke when he was asked to be on Dancing With The Stars