Johnny Logan is ‘flooded’ with work after appearing on Belgium’s Masked Singer

The ex-Eurovision winner is in huge demand across Europe

Johnny Logan celebrates his 69th birthday in May and the king of Eurovision is counting his blessings that his showbiz career has never been busier.

Last year, the Irish icon had a smash hit in Europe duetting with German star Andrea Berg on their song, Never Walk Alone.

In addition to his own shows, he then performed on Berg’s tour, playing nightly to 20,000 fans.

And the What’s Another Year singer also became one of the most sought-after celebrities in Belgium after appearing as one of the stars on their version of The Masked Singer TV contest.

“The Masked Singer reinvented me in Belgium and the work flooded in after I was on the show,” Johnny tells the Sunday World.

“I was told that I was the third most in-demand celebrity in Belgium behind Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” he laughs.

Logan was disguised on The Masked Singer as a reindeer, and he says performing in the costume was a gruelling experience.

“The costume was so intricate that the mask had to be put on an hour-and-a-half before I sang because it had to be attached to a body brace as it was choking me in the first show,” Johnny explains.

“The production company were wonderful and everybody on the show was brilliant, but by the time they guessed who I was on the fourth show I was happy to leave as I felt the costume was going to do me physical damage that I’d be living with for years afterwards.

“The honest reason I did The Masked Singer is because it was work during Covid.

"I lived in Antwerp for six weeks and they gave me an apartment and a car for that period.

"And because it was in May I could also drive up to Rotterdam to the Eurovision and do different TV shows.”

Logan is currently supporting a fund-raising drive in Ireland to raise cash for twin boys Cillian and Ronan O’Keeffe from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who are undergoing life-saving treatment for the rare Hurler Syndrome disease.

The siblings, aged 20 months, are currently receiving specialist care at the Royal Hospital in Manchester. Both have had chemotherapy and are now having bone marrow transplants.

Cillian and Ronan O’Keeffe

“I’ve had my ups-and-downs, but overall I’ve enjoyed a charmed life,” Johnny says as he talks about giving back.

The future Eurovision luminary started out working as an electrician and performing in Irish blues legend Rob Strong’s band at the age of 18.

“The drummer in the band was Danny O’Keeffe, who is the grandad of the two little boys, Cillian and Ronan,” Johnny explains.

One of Logan’s earlier successes was performing in the musical Adam and Eve, in which he played the lead role.

Johnny with Danny (top left) and the band

“It was Danny who suggested me for the role and the rest is history. I gave up the electrician stuff for a life in showbusiness. I wasn’t very good at the electrician gig, so giving it up was probably for the good of Ireland,” he laughs.

“My heart goes out to Danny, who is devastated over his two beautiful young grandchildren and what they’re going through.”

nIF you would like to donate to the fund for Cillian and Ronan’s life-saving treatment go to idonate.ie/crowdfunder/CillianandRonanFundraiser