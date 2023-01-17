Joey Essex says all he remembers about kiss with Maura Higgins ‘is her tongue down his throat’

The reality stars made headlines in October when they were spotting in an intimate moment behind the scenes of the Pride of Britain Awards.

Joey Essex (32) has opened up about his secret smooch with Maura Higgins (32), saying he “can’t even remember” his moment with the Longford Love Islander.

The reality stars made headlines in October when they were spotting in an intimate moment behind the scenes of the Pride of Britain Awards.

Joey was talking to heat magazine in a chat that the Daily Mail reports was abruptly ended after he revealed the details of the kiss.

"'I don't know! I can't even remember,” he said.

"'I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

Maura sparked romance rumours with Joey after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The pair were close throughout the night, also being spotted in a hug and sharing a taxi with other friends.

They were rumours Maura quickly stamped out as “rubbish” online.

Rumours had quickly begun to churn that Maura and TOWIE personality Joey had a “connection” according to The Sun and were “smitten" after some secret dates, OK! magazine said.

"More rubbish,” the Longford Love Islander tweeted with a yawning emoji.

Maura's ex-boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice was also forced to respond to the rumour mill.

A source had told The Daily Star the dancer had “stormed off” when he spotted Maura and Joey flirting at the award show.

A representative for Giovanni had to set things straight, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”

When Maura was linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking her questions about her love life.

“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.

“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”

"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.