Joey Essex reportedly ‘moving on’ from Maura Higgins, spotted with Dancing on Ice star

Joey Essex has sparked rumours of a new romance, just weeks after fans went wild when he was snapped getting cosy with Maura Higgins.

The former TOWIE star (32) is now reported to be striking up a new connection with his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer (26).

Joey and Vanessa “have grown close incredibly quickly,” a source recently told The Sun.

"Right now they have managed to keep everything professional but it’s safe to say they are both super flirty.”

The Sun also snapped the reality star kissing the forehead of his dance partner.

Just two weeks ago, Joey was caught backstage planting a kiss on Irish Love Island legend Maura Higgins.

Rumour quickly flew as it was reported they were ‘dating’ and Maura’s dancer ex Giovanni Pernice fled the scene in a strop.

The reports were quickly stamped out by both Maura and Giovanni.

The Longford icon called the allegations that she was dating Joey Essex “rubbish” last week, putting a quick end to any gossip about the reality star pairing.

A source had also told The Daily Star that Giovanni had “stormed off” when he spotted Maura and Joey flirting at the award show.

A representative for the Strictly Come Dancing pro had to set things straight, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”

When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking questions about her love life.

“If I answer this, it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.

“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa, I’m going to be in love.”

"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”

A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”