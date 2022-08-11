Joe Duffy stung by weever fish on Dublin beach

The presenter said that a nurse advised him “to immerse your foot in as hot water as you can endure” to treat the sting.

The weever fish is a tiny creature which hides in the sand. It delivers a powerful sting through its black dorsal fin, a sting which can prove deadly.

Joe Duffy has revealed that he suffered a weever fish sting while on a beach in Dublin recently.

The Liveline host spoke about his experience after listening to a guest on his show who told of the "excruciating pain” she felt after being stung by the animal while in the sea in Galway.

The woman, whose name was Orla, explained: “I was at the beach, and it was a lovely day in Spiddal and just coming out of the beach - just at the water’s edge - I felt a sharp pinch on my toe.

“By the time I got back to where we were sitting, I was limping and the toe was really really sore. It just progressively got worse and within about 10 minutes I was in agony, excruciating pain.

“I soon found out it was a weever fish. What happened was, I had to be carried off the beach because I couldn’t get up off it and as we did, two ladies came along as we were standing at the car loading up and they recognised what had happened.

“They told me it was a weever fish - which I had never heard of - so the reason I contacted you was to raise awareness of how to overcome this pain and how to calm the foot down because it was unbelievably sore.

“The solution is to put your foot into a bucket of very hot water.”

Joe then admitted: “It happened to me and when I go into the sea now, I always wear those little booty shoes.

He described the mark left by the fish as a “little red dot” and said he thought it was “glass or something,” but then said the pain gradually moved up his leg which he agreed was excruciating.

The presenter said that a nurse advised him “to immerse your foot in as hot water as you can endure” to treat the sting.

According to WaterSafety.ie, when a bather steps on a weever fish, its spines embed into the human flesh, and it discharges its poison.

The experts say the pain is at its most intense for the first two hours and it's common for the foot to go red and swell up.

The injured area may then go numb with irritation and pain that typically goes away after a day but can last for up to two weeks.

In rare cases, the spine can break off in the foot and will cause discomfort until it is removed. Although the sting can be very painful, it will not cause permanent damage.

However, some people may be allergic to the weever fish sting and may suffer a reaction or go into anaphylactic shock if stung.