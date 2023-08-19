Joe Canning among guests at beauty boss Aimee Connolly’s wedding in France

The couple said their “I dos” in front of friends and family at the enchanting château

Galway GAA star Joe Canning and wife Meg were among the guests who helped Aimee Connolly celebrate her “best day ever” as she was married to her long-term partner John Greene in a French castle.

The Sculpted by Aimee boss and John — a close friend of Joe — had been guests at the hurler’s fairytale wedding last year.

Aimee and John were married at the luxurious Château de Varennes in the stunning Burgundy region of France on Friday.

Wedding guests

The couple said their ‘I dos’ in front of friends and family at the enchanting château, where the festivities are expected to continue over the weekend.

A clearly delighted Aimee (30) shared first photos from the celebration showing her in an off-white gown while dapper John poses in a black tuxedo. Aimee captioned the pic ‘Best day ever’, prompting numerous congratulations.

“Oh my God! Absolutely incredible. You look absolutely phenomenal! I hope you both had the most magical day ever,” one pal declared.

Another added: “Aww, congratulations Aimee... your dress is beautiful like you and the location looks amazing too.”

The couple got married following their engagement last year on a trip to Mexico.

Aimee with her mother

Aimee had got her big day off to a fragrant start by lighting a luxurious Jo Malone candle, which she shared on Instagram with the caption ‘Wedding Morning’ to set the tone for the day.

Then she added a snapshot alongside her mother and the caption: “Just a few hours before she accompanies me down the aisle.”

Aimee was surrounded by her nearest and dearest, including her best friend, comedian and presenter James Patrice, who shared a smiling snap ahead of the ceremony captioned: “Having the BEST time with my people.”