Joe Brolly and Laurita Blewitt wed at intimate Mayo ceremony

GAA pundit Joe Brolly tied the knot with his long-term partner Laurita Blewitt this weekend.

The Sunday Independent columnist and the podcast host said “I do” at an intimate ceremony of 100 family and friends at The Ice House hotel in Co Mayo on Saturday afternoon.

Joe and Laurita, who is the cousin of US President Joe Biden, exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends on the banks of the River Moy with a view of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Clutching a bouquet of pale pink and white roses, the bride looked stunning in a long white dress with delicate lace sleeves while the groom wore a grey three-piece suit with a rust orange tie.

Brolly’s friend Fr Liam McClarey officiated at the ceremony and afterwards guests went on to a party at the Knockmore GAA club in Ballina.

Guests at the event included promoter Peter Aiken, comedian Conor Moore, and stand-up comic Tommy Tiernan, who co-presents the Tommy, Hector & Laurita podcast with the bride and Hector Ó hEochagáin.

Former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé, former Meath footballer Bernard Flynn and former Dublin manager Pat Gilroy also attended the nuptials.

Joe and Laurita got engaged last year after several years together.

The Derry man shares five children with his first wife, Emma.