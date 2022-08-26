Joe Brolly and his new wife propositioned by swinger on their honeymoon

Laurita Blewitt and Joe Brolly on their big day in Co Mayo

Podcaster Laurita Blewitt has told how she and new husband Joe Brolly were outrageously propositioned by a swinger on their honeymoon.

Laurita (38), who is one-third of a popular podcast with Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin, told the Irish Independent about the bizarre encounter in a Portuguese bar.

“You wouldn’t expect that in a pub, or on honeymoon,” Laurita said. “Society is changing and people are a lot more open and it’s probably people who are less open that get shocked.”

In the latest edition of The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast, she told listeners about the brazen man she had believed at first was just a friendly local.

In the instalment, Laurita explained how her “beloved” husband Joe had an inkling the man was being more than a little friendly.

However, being a “chatty” person, Laurita had no idea of his intentions and was merely being friendly back.

“We were in Faro, it’s not necessarily a tourist destination,” she said. “It’s probably much more locals and we certainly didn’t look local.

“He knew we were just after getting married. It’s weird. I got a couple of messages from people saying it had happened to them in Kilkenny and in Dublin.

“But we were on our honeymoon at the time. I thought we were just two chatty people but you certainly don’t expect that to happen. But I didn’t get seriously offended by it. I asked him questions and my world was opened.”

Laurita, Tommy and Hector share a laugh about the encounter during the podcast, which is, she said: “Like three friends chatting down the pub.”

Meanwhile, Laurita, a third cousin of US President Joe Biden, said she had been “on a high” since marrying GAA pundit and Sunday Independentcolumnist Joe, at The Ice House Hotel in Co Mayo.

“I got a wedding planner to organise it all because if I’d done it the wedding would probably end up in a community hall. It was great fun but yes, there was a low when everyone went back to normal life.

“I have a sister who lives in America and another in Belgium and when they went home, I just wanted them with me to debrief.”

Laurita admitted she hates being called “Mrs” but she’s “very happy” and “lives each day as it comes, without making too many plans.”

Meanwhile, she is returning to playing Gaelic football after nine years to support the Sports Direct Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme.

The initiative encourages women to join GAA clubs in order to socialise, have fun and get fit.

The event features a National Blitz on Saturday, September 3, at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s GAA clubs in Dublin.

Almost 400 clubs from all 32 counties are involved with the scheme.

For information on how to get involved log on to ladiesgaelic.ie/lgfa-hub/games-development/gaelic4mothersothers/