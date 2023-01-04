Joanne McNally’s boyfriend Alan Byrne crashes her car into local café

The comedian took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to chat about her eventful first few days of 2023.

Joanne poked fun at her beau on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video of the incident

Joanne McNally has revealed that her year has been “pretty spicy” so far after her boyfriend crashed her car into a café.

The comedian took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to chat about her eventful first few days of 2023 – including illness and dental visits.

“2023 has had a pretty spicy start. In the last 48 hours, I’ve had that 24-hour vomiting bug. For anyone that’s had it, it’s doing the rounds, it’s gross,” she said, speaking to the camera with a devil filter on.

“Then this morning I had the start of a root canal done. One of my teeth is hanging out of my head.”

Joanne then revealed that her model boyfriend Alan Byrne, nicknamed “Prada Peter” was driving her car earlier that day and accidentally drove into a coffee shop nearby.

“This morning Alan drove my car into the local coffee shop. My car – not his. He left the handbrake off. He said he did it by accident, we’ll never know.

“No, nobody was hurt. People are asking me if anyone (was) hurt. Nobody was hurt, thank god. Imagine he'd run someone over and I was just posting a video online for the craic? I’m not that insane.

“Nobody’s hurt, thank god. Nobody was hurt,” the 39-year-old said.

She then shared a video of her white Audi crashed into the building, which was taken by a staff member inside the café, as concerned customers watched in horror.

“Thank you to the staff for documenting what he did… I want him prosecuted,” Joanne joked.

And as if the podcaster’s week couldn’t get any worse, she said the nail on the coffin was that she was being “forced” to watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship final that evening.

The Dubliner told her followers: “And worse than all that, the darts final is on tonight and I’m being forced to watch it. I’d rather have seven root canals done out of the boot of a car in an alleyway than watch darts. It has to be the worst thing on telly.

“What’s worse than the darts? Nothing.”