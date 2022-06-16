Joanne McNally shares snap of new boyfriend's face
Joanne McNally has finally given her followers a peek at her new boyfriend’s face.
The Irish comedian recently revealed that she met her new beau on the celebrity dating app Raya, sharing that his name is Dennis and he’s from Bray in Co. Wicklow.
And their romance appears to be going strong as Joanne took to her Instagram Stories today to show him off as they made their way to the airport for a romantic trip away.
Sharing a photo from the passenger seat of his car, the 39-year-old said that she’d “upped my airport shuttle bus game” as she pointed the camera at her man.
She then joked that she thought her boyfriend was “flirting with the barman” at the airport’s bar, zooming in on a sign that read “Be security aware. If it looks wrong, then it is wrong. Report suspicious behaviour.”
The Dubliner confirmed their romance last month during an Instagram Q&A, saying: “I’m actually seeing someone.
“I met an Irish guy on Raya, he’s sound and we’re like, dating or whatever.
“But obviously I’m going to block him from seeing this video because I don’t want him to know I’m acknowledging we're dating, because (it's) embarrassing.”
She previously joked that she and Dennis are basically “engaged” because they’ve decided not to see anyone else.
“I went back home with the intention of wrapping it up with Dennis,” she told Vogue Williams on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.
“I was like, ‘Look, it can’t go anywhere. I don’t live there; you don’t live here [London]. You’ve got kids, you’re not going anywhere.’
“Anyway, I basically lived with him for five days in Killiney Castle and now I think we’re engaged.
She continued: “It was basically like, ‘Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No. Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No.’
“He was like, ‘Let’s just ride the wave’ and I guess I’m the wave.”
