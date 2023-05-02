Joanne McNally says Spencer Matthews always wants to ‘hump Vogue Williams’ leg’
“That’s real. That’s not put on. That’s 100pc real. He’s in a very lucky position where he’s obviously bet into his wife,” she laughed.
Joanne McNally has said that Spencer Matthews’ obsession with Vogue Williams is “100pc real” as she poked fun at their relationship.
The comedian hopped on her Instagram Stories to answer from questions from fans as she recovered from “post-Australian tour blues”.
And when one follower asked her if her My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Vogue Williams’ marriage with Spencer Matthews was the real deal, Joanne had a hilarious response.
The 39-year-old said that former Made In Chelsea star Spencer is “absolutely mad about” his Irish belle.
“That’s real. That’s not put on. That’s 100pc real. He’s in a very lucky position where he’s obviously bet into his wife,” she laughed.
“But like sometimes his eyeballs are like d*** coming out of his eyes on a stalk. You’ll be like, ‘Will you put your eye d***s back in your pants for the barbecue, the family barbecue that I’ve gatecrashed.’
“You can tell he just wants to like slowly hump her leg. He’s absolutely mad about her. It’s kind of cute.”
Joanne also revealed that she was heading over to Vogue and Spencer’s London home to stay there for a few weeks.
“I’m on my way to hers now to stay with her for the guts of two weeks because I don’t have a room in London anymore. I had to give it up because I was away so much.
“Look at the amount of luggage I have. I have six weeks' worth of s**t and Vogue doesn’t know,” she said as she showed off her piles of suitcases.
“I think she thinks I’ve got a backpack. So, she’s going to have a breakdown and I will obviously Insta Live it.”
Read more
During the Q&A, the Dubliner also shared her thoughts on Botox while showing off her smooth forehead.
She also criticised celebrities like Jennifer Lopez who have denied having work done.
“Look at my forehead. I’m turning 40 this week – big week for me. I love Botox, big fan. Before I got it done, I had a head like a crimping iron.
“And do you know when you hear people like – I think it was J-Lo and maybe she hasn’t had it done, I don’t know, but she’s adamant, she’s sticking to her guns anyway saying she’s never had Botox.
“But the reason she’s aged so well is because she just lifts other women up emotionally and she’s just really good to other women.
“I was like, ‘What a f**king load of whomp.’ Like it doesn’t even make any sense,” she added.
Today's Headlines
The Boss is back | Hundreds of fans queue outside Dublin venue FIVE days before Bruce Springsteen gig
shocker | Woman ‘Tasered bank official’ involved in taking possession of her home
Fidler on the roof | Alleged cowboy builder with ‘Irish accent’ named on UK 'most wanted' list
cruel killing | Former owner of Belfast’s first gay bar recalls INLA cop murder and IRA bombing
Bo No | Driver with fake Boris Johnson licence arrested in Netherlands following crash
Concerns | John Gilligan's son granted bail in Spanish drug trafficking case despite gardai objections
'WICKED SCHEME' | Man (38) hired by jealous husband to murder his wife’s friends jailed for extortion
court claims | Ammi Burke alleges High Court judge has ‘close relationship’ with law firm’s senior counsel
full irish | 2FM presenters to get their own RTÉ prank show series
Dick Berg | Canadian photographer from town of Dildo snaps penis-shaped iceberg