Joanne McNally says she was ‘genuinely emotional’ to be claimed as British
Joanne McNally has joked that she’s made it after being incorrectly claimed as British.
The comedian was featured in a photo shared by the @AdoreCelebs Twitter account, which posts pictures of “British female celebrities” online.
The photo was taken after her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun, where she can be seen posing with presenter and fellow Irishwoman Laura Whitmore.
Resharing a screenshot of the tweet on her own Instagram page, Joanne joked that her whole career was leading up to this moment.
She said: “Started performing in 2015 and I’ve worked my ass off for seven solid years to be incorrectly claimed as British … feeling genuinely emotional”.
Laura Whitmore, who hails from Bray, commented with a series of laughing emojis and wrote: “you know you made it when they don’t think they need to check where you came from!”
And broadcaster Maia Dunphy said: “Your time has COME!!!”
Joanne flew out to Mallorca this week to be a panellist on Love Island: Aftersun alongside former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and comedian Darren Harriott.
Viewers were full of praise for the 39-year-old after watching her on the spin-off show as she shared her savage opinions on all the couples in the villa ahead of last night’s final.
She said that Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, who were dumped on Sunday night and didn’t make it to the top four, have “the chemistry of two wheelie bins”, adding that she thought Luca Bish was more into his partner Gemma Owen’s footballer dad Michael Owen than her.
Some fans loved Joanne’s brutal honesty so much that they called for her to appear on every episode of Aftersun going forward.
One person said: “Can we have Joanne on all the time? She’s just speaking facts about everyone.”
Another wrote: “Joanne McNally on Aftersun is iconic hahahaha everyone else is being so polite and Joanne is just spitting pure facts hahahaha”
While a third chimed in: “Joanne McNally on Aftersun saying what everyone else is thinking – amazing”.
