Joanne McNally says pal Vogue Williams is ‘frigid’ as they explore sex scene in Ibiza

Joanne McNally has described her podcast pal Vogue Williams as “frigid” in a revealing interview ahead of a brand-new TV show.

The hosts of the popular ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ podcast will be exploring their sexual boundaries in the E4 show ‘Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive’.

The pair who travel to the Spanish island of Ibiza on a girls’ trip will be seen meeting people and communities that are pushing the boundaries of conventional sex.

As they embark on what has been described as “an eye opening and empowering journey” they will both confront some of their pre-conceived notions of sex and intimacy.

The show promises a “raucous, real-talk, funny road trip with heart” that approaches the world of sex, spirituality, and wellness in an entirely fresh and riotous way.

From steaming their ‘yonis’ in a field, to a wild night out at an erotic nightclub in the heart of Ibiza’s West End, the two will endeavour to reach “a higher sexual and spiritual plane and overcome their own inhibitions”.

Vogue revealed how she loved Ibiza while “getting spanked by Joanne was certainly a highlight”.

“I feel like we really took our friendship to the next level on this trip,” she explains in a promo for the show.

Joanne added that while she “had an absolute ball in Ibiza”, she can’t wait for people to see “how liberated I now am and what a frigid Vogue is”.

Commissioning Editor, Genna Gibson said the lifelong friends were the perfect match to lead the exploration of female empowerment and sex positivity

“Equipped with their unique sense of humour and their shared natural curiosity for the topic, I’m really looking forward to finding out whether they’ll both be feeling the love by the end,” Gibson said.

Programme makers Rumpus Media insist: ‘This isn't a grubby exploration of pampas grass swingers, but a sex and body positive journey, filtered through the lens of best friends who do not hold back.

‘It's a raucous, real-talk, funny road trip with heart that approaches the world of sex, spirituality, and wellness in an entirely fresh and riotous way. Is the Gwyneth Paltrow approach - wafting around with her washboard stomach, telling us how to steam our nethers, shove a jade egg up "there" and then watch on while a stranger waves the air until they climax - the average British girls experience of a sexy time? Should it be?’

A one-off special produced by Rumpus Media, ‘Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive’ will be available to watch September 21 on E4 or stream on Channel 4.