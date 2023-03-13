Joanne McNally lifts lid on ‘sex and wellness’ TV show with Vogue Williams

The pair host their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast together and jetted off to Ibiza last summer to record a pilot for the unnamed E4 series.

Joanne McNally has revealed some new details about her upcoming TV show with Vogue Williams.

The pair host their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast together and jetted off to Ibiza last summer to record a pilot for the unnamed E4 series.

The Dublin comic spoke to RTÉ about the project in a new interview and explained that she and Vogue are “waiting to see” if the broadcaster are interested in making more episodes of the show, adding that the premise involves “sex and wellness”.

“That’s just a pilot so God knows where that will end up,” she said.

“I’ve no idea what’s happening with that. It’s a sex and wellness show so now we’re just waiting to see if they want to make a series.”

Joanne added: “Ibiza’s a very free-flowing island so what are the latest trends, what’s going on in the world of sex, and the world of love? But that was a pilot. It’s showbiz, so you wouldn’t know what’s happening with it.”

The 39-year-old announced in August that the pals were filming a show together and took to her Instagram Stories at the time to complain about being too pale for the camera.

She told her followers of her disgust after learning that Vogue, who fronts the fake tan brand Bare by Vogue, didn’t bring any products with her that would help Joanne achieve a golden glow.

Joanne said at the time: “I start filming today in Ibiza with Vogue, and I didn’t bring any fake tan but I was like Vogue will have loads of fake tan, it’s her f***ing business like it’s her bread and butter.”

She hilariously complained that there wasn’t “a drop of it in the house” and added she’d be filming their new show “looking like a bainne bottle”.

Vogue had previously admitted that she had a number of exciting TV projects in the works.

“TV is going quite well for me, I’m as busy as a bee! I have a new one coming out in August on E4 which I can’t wait for,” she told RSVP Magazine last year.

“Then I have two other things I’m not allowed to talk about yet but they’re very exciting. One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great.”