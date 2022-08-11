Joanne McNally joins podcast pal Vogue Williams in Ibiza to work on first TV show

The co-hosts of one of Ireland’s most popular podcasts, My Therapist Ghosted Me, are currently on the holiday island to film the as yet unnamed show with E4

Joanne McNally has joined her pal Vogue Williams in Ibiza where they are due to start filming their first TV show together.

The co-hosts of one of Ireland’s most popular podcasts, My Therapist Ghosted Me, are currently on the holiday island to film the as yet unnamed show with E4.

Taking to Instagram, comedian Joanne posted: “Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee have a new show on @e4grams and we’re off into Ibiza town to film it. @voguewilliams.”

Vogue travelled to Ibiza last week with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their three children – Theodore, Gigi, and Otto - while Joanne followed a few days later to get started on the mystery new series.

On Wednesday, mother-of-three Joanne said she was stunned to discover Vogue had no fake tan for her to borrow when she arrived to the villa.

Joanne said: “I start filming today in Ibiza with Vogue, and I didn’t bring any fake tan but I was like Vogue will have loads of fake tan, it’s her f***ing business, like it’s her bread and butter.”

However, the 39-year-old complained there wasn’t “a drop of it in the house” and said she’d have to film their new show “looking like a bainne bottle”.

Joanne later shared a video of Vogue, her husband Spencer, and Theodore and Gigi piled into her bedroom and joked: “This is actually supposed to be my room?”

Vogue has also been documenting her trip on Instagram and sharing some of her highlights with her followers.

On Monday, the clan ventured out to sea on a private boat, and the proud mum was delighted to see her eldest, three-year-old Theodore, jumping into the water with his dad.

The tot has been taking swimming lessons over the past few months and was keen to show off his skills.

A surprised Vogue recorded the milestone moment and said: "Well done, T. I can't believe he did that!”

The 36-year-old also posted a sweet picture of Spencer with Theodore and Gigi while on the boat.

And back on land, Vogue shared a very loved-up snap with her husband which she captioned: "My bestie."

The family enjoyed a beach day on Tuesday, with the Dubliner posting some adorable – and hilarious – photos of Gigi wearing an all-white outfit to shield her from the sun as Amber fed her some water.

Vogue and Spencer also made time to hit the gym during their holiday before taking baby Otto, who was born in April, to the pool to teach him how to swim on Wednesday morning.

The details of Vogue and Joanne’s new show are being kept under wraps.

But on the latest episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, the pair said the programme would be about “sex and wellness”.

Back in June, Vogue revealed how she had a number of exciting TV projects coming up.

She told RSVP Magazine: “TV is going quite well for me, I’m as busy as a bee! I have a new coming out in August on E4 which I can’t wait for.”

“Then I have two other things I’m not allowed to talk about yet but they’re very exciting,” Vogue teased.

“One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great.”

Vogue and Joanne have become a popular comedy duo since they launched their podcast in April 2021.

The podcast now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month, and they’re embarking on a live podcast tour next year.