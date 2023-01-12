Joanne McNally heads on luxury safari to Kenya with boyfriend

She has described the luxury trip through nature reserves as “one of the best experiences” of her life.

Joanne shared snaps from the safari on her Instagram.

Comedian Joanne McNally is on a luxury safari around Kenya with model boyfriend Alan, sharing snaps on social media.

The co-host of My Therapist Ghosted Me has been apart from pal Vogue Williams as she takes in the African landscape.

She has described the trip through nature reserves as “one of the best experiences” of her life.

Hosted by the lavish East African Experience Company and luxury Elewana Collection, Joanne has seen elephants, lions, giraffes and more gallivanting around the Kenyan landscape.

The comedian also met local tribes, sharing the trip to the Maasai tribe with Instagram followers.

"Anyway the whole thing was absolutely amazing, and eye-opening cos they’ve lost so many animals to drought, there were animal carcasses strewn all around the ground outside the village,” she said.

Joanne explained the pair have “vowed to get involved” and help out.

"I’m only on say three of my trip to Kenya and it’s already one of the best experiences of my (very young short) life!”

Followers rushed to the comments to wish Joanne a “brilliant time” as she yesterday shared some moments from their accommodation.

Joanne joked that her “work is done here” with a photo of boyfriend Alan re-applying his sun cream in a gold chain and a pair of GAA shorts.

The headline-making uniform of actor Paul Mescal while he was out-and-about has often been praised online, with Joanne saying:

"GAA shorts and a chain, it’s been a tough road but I think my work here is done.”

The pair, who met on celebrity dating app Raya, previously enjoyed a trip to Barcelona together.

It has been clear from social media snaps that Joanne had a rough start to the year, revealing on her Instagram stories that she has been sick, had a root canal – and her car crashed into a local cafe.

"2023 has had a pretty spicy start. In the last 48 hours, I’ve had that 24-hour vomiting bug. For anyone that’s had it, it’s doing the rounds, it’s gross,” she said, speaking to the camera with a devil filter on.

“Then this morning I had the start of a root canal done. One of my teeth is hanging out of my head.”

Joanne then revealed that her model boyfriend Alan Byrne, nicknamed “Prada Peter” was driving her car earlier that day and accidentally drove into a coffee shop nearby.

“This morning Alan drove my car into the local coffee shop. My car – not his. He left the handbrake off. He said he did it by accident, we’ll never know.

“No, nobody was hurt. People are asking me if anyone (was) hurt. Nobody was hurt, thank god. Imagine he'd run someone over and I was just posting a video online for the craic? I’m not that insane.

“Nobody’s hurt, thank god. Nobody was hurt,” the 39-year-old said.