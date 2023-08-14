Joanne McNally admits she watches plane crash videos before flying

“Personally, I watch back to back Air Crash Investigation before I fly ‘cos I feel it lessens my chances of dying ‘cos it would be too ironic...”

Joanne McNally has joked that she watches “back to back” episodes of a popular air crash documentary show before she gets on a plane.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of an article in this week’s Sunday Independent in which journalist Sophie White opened up about her fear of flying.

The piece, which Joanne described as “great” was titled ‘Researching air disasters the night before a flight wasn’t so clever with my new flying phobia’ and inspired her to share her own experiences with calming airplane anxiety.

The 40-year-old told her followers that she takes a more unconventional approach to curbing her nervousness by binging episodes of Air Crash Investigation – which recounts air crashes, near-crashes, fires, hijackings, bombings, and other flight-related disasters.

“Personally, I watch back to back Air Crash Investigation before I fly ‘cos I feel it lessens my chances of dying ‘cos it would be too ironic... Maybe this is proof I don’t understand irony,” Joanne wrote.

Later, she shared a message she received from a fan who revealed an insider secret about the show.

“I used to work for the production company who made Air Crash Investigation. One time we sold some episodes to an in-flight entertainment company!” they wrote.

But Joanne wasn’t so impressed and simply responded by writing: “Bit much”.

It comes after the Dubliner’s My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Vogue Williams admitted she “never in a million years” thought the podcast would be as successful as it is.

The pair recorded their first episode back in April 2021 and have seen the podcast reach huge audiences since, touring Ireland and the UK over the past year.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Vogue said: "You want to think that something will do well but we just really wanted to work together.

"We get on so well. We're best friends but we didn't know if we would work well together on a podcast because I've done podcasts with so many people and they don't all work.

"So just getting into studio together and we just laughed for so long doing that podcast.

"Obviously it's cut down to 45 minutes or whatever but we spend an hour and a half just dying laughing.

"I know if I am having a stressful day and I'm doing the pod at the end of the day I just know I'm going to have such a laugh so it doesn't feel like work either."