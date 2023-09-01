Joanna Cooper sends husband Conor Murray off to Rugby World Cup with touching tribute

Scrum-half Murray has been selected for the Irish squad for the last three World Cups in New Zealand, England, and Japan

Tadhg Furlong and Conor Murray with Emma Ni Chonaill, Francesca Blasio and Grace Wright, Aer Lingus Cabin Crew as the Irish Rugby team depart from Dublin Airport for the Rugby World Cup with Aer Lingus. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Conor Murray is headed for the Rugby World Cup in France

Conor Murray got a big Rugby World Cup send off from his wife Joanna Cooper

The model took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a photo of her beau looking excited for his trip to France.

The Limerick man grinned for the snap while wearing his IRFU gear as he reached into the car to gather his things.

Joanna captioned the post: “Off to his 4th World Cup”.

Scrum-half Murray has been selected for the Irish squad for the last three World Cups in New Zealand, England, and Japan but recently said that this year’s tournament will be a “different animal”.

“We’re in a pretty good place, given where we have been over the last two years and what we have achieved,” he said.

“We never get carried away with ourselves. We know going into every game that we have to respect the opposition.

“It (form) going into a World Cup doesn’t count for much. You have to bring your best rugby when you get to the tournament, when the competition kicks off for real.

“But we know how good the team can be. We also know how hard we have to work to get to that level and be there every week.

“The summer series was good and people got hit outs and we feel match fit now, but it’s a different animal by the time the World Cup comes around.

“We know where we can go as a group, the confidence is really high.”

The Ireland Rugby team departing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It comes after Conor and Joanna tied the knot earlier this summer at a stunning ceremony in the Algarve back in June, which they described as “the best day of our lives”.

The pair said “I do” privately at home before their destination wedding and were joined by their dog Kev and their two witnesses at a local church.

Responding to an Instagram follower who asked if the couple had a civil ceremony in Ireland before their Portugal wedding, Joanna spilled: “Long story short, we actually had a church wedding a few weeks ago, just the two of us, wee Kev and our two witnesses.”

She shared some photos from the intimate ceremony, including a snap of her and Conor walking down the aisle hand in hand as their Cavapoo pranced along in front of them.

Joanna and Conor first started dating in 2018 after meeting each other on a night out in London.

They then moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and got engaged last March when Conor (34) popped the question while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news at the time on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, simply writing: “Always and forever.”