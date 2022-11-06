Joanna Cooper says fiancé Conor Murray is her ‘inspiration’ following Ireland win

The rugby star helped Ireland beat world champion South Africa 16-9 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin yesterday to justify its ascent to No. 1 in the rankings.

Conor Murray of Ireland and his fiancée Joanna Cooper after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Model Joanna Cooper hailed her fiancé Conor Murray as her “inspiration” in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The rugby star helped Ireland beat world champion South Africa 16-9 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin yesterday to justify its ascent to No. 1 in the rankings.

And it was an historic day for Conor as he became the eighth Irishman to reach 100 test caps, following in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll, Johnny Sexton, and Paul O’Connell.

Taking to Instagram after the monumental victory, Joanna shared some sweet snaps of her and her beau looking delighted and walking hand in hand on the sidelines of the pitch.

Another photo showed the pair stealing a kiss with Conor wearing his green IRFU jacket.

She captioned the post: “My inspiration everyday and the hardest worker I know. Congratulations on 100 caps my love, you’re one of a kind”.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Conor on his feat and gush over the cute couple.

Una Healy and Pippa O’Connor Ormond each left some heart emojis while one fan wrote: “Massive congratulations Conor on your 100th Cap... You are an inspiration to many... Enjoy the celebrations tonight.”

Another said: “What a team you two make. Huge congrats to you both xxx”.

While a third chimed in: “Congratulations Conor on your 100 caps, looking good Joanna”.

Conor and Joanna got engaged earlier this year during a romantic trip to Dubai.

At the time, Joanna posted a video to Instagram showing the moment when the rugby player popped the question.

She captioned the post, which also featured various clips from their trip: “A dream week” followed by four emojis including an engagement ring.

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray — © SPORTSFILE

The 28-year-old gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her ring as she posted a photo with her fiancé that showed off the jewellery.

The snap shows the pair enjoying a drink as the bride-to-be plants a kiss on her future husband’s cheek as he smiles down the camera.

“Last day of the best week ever,” she wrote, tagging Conor.

The Limerick man also filled his fans in on the big news by posting a photo on his grid of him and Joanna, where she shows off the ring, writing: “Phew 21/03/2022.”

The couple first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

They moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.