Joanna Cooper reveals when she’ll marry rugby star fiancé Conor Murray

The pair got engaged in March this year after four years together.

Conor Murray of Ireland and his fiancée Joanna Cooper after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Joanna Cooper has revealed that she’s set to marry her rugby star beau Conor Murray in six months’ time.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Joanna announced that the six-month countdown had begun as she marked the occasion by beginning some skin treatments to prepare for the big day.

She shared a selfie which showed her face lathered in numbing cream ahead of her Sofwave treatment – a non-invasive process that “stimulates natural collagen and elastin to lift and tighten the skin”.

Joanna revealed her wedding date in an Instagram Story

Alongside a bride emoji, the 28-year-old wrote: “Six months today and we’ve ramped up the skin treatments.

“I had Sofwave treatment... I’ll show you the whole process next... Results take about 3 months to see so I’ll keep you updated.

“My face/neck is covered in numbing cream here – the treatment is a series of pulses, which are a weeee bit painful but v quick.”

According to Joanna’s post, she and Conor will wed on June 5, 2023.

Conor and Joanna got engaged earlier this year during a romantic trip to Dubai.

At the time, Joanna posted a video to Instagram showing the moment when the rugby player popped the question.

She captioned the post, which also featured various clips from their trip: “A dream week” followed by four emojis including an engagement ring.

The Derry girl gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her ring as she posted a photo with her fiancé showing off the jewellery.

Conor Murray and fiancée Joanna Cooper

The snap shows the pair enjoying a drink as the bride-to-be plants a kiss on her future husband’s cheek as he smiles down the camera.

“Last day of the best week ever,” she wrote, tagging Conor.

The Limerick man also filled his fans in on the big news by posting a photo on his grid of him and Joanna, where she shows off the ring, writing: “Phew 21/03/2022.”

The couple first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

They moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.