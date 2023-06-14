Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray married in secret Irish wedding before Portugal ceremony

The Irish rugby star and his model bride said “I do” at a picture-perfect venue in the Algarve last Monday.

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray secretly tied the knot at an Irish church ahead of their Portugal wedding. Photo: Louise Brolly (via Joanna Cooper/Instagram)

Joanna Cooper has revealed that she and new husband secretly tied the knot a few weeks ago.

The Irish rugby star and his model bride said “I do” at a picture-perfect venue in the Algarve last Monday, which they described as “the best day of our lives”.

The couple had earlier flown out to Pine Cliffs, a luxury resort and spa in Algarve, to start the celebrations early with friends and family joining them later for the official occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Joanna caught up with her 147,000 Instagram followers during a post-wedding Q&A, where she was asked plenty of questions about her week of festivities.

The former Miss Universe Ireland even revealed that she and Conor got married privately at home ahead of their destination wedding.

The newlyweds were joined by their dog Kev and their two witnesses for their church wedding.

Responding to one follower who asked if the couple had a civil ceremony in Ireland before their Portugal wedding, Joanne shared: “Long story short, we actually had a church wedding a few weeks ago, just the two of us, wee Kev and our two witnesses.”

She shared some photos from the intimate ceremony, including a snap of her and Conor walking down the aisle hand in hand as their Cavapoo pranced along in front of them.

Carrying a bouquet of matching white flowers, Joanna and her other half said their vows in front of an empty church as a priest officiated their private ceremony.

The 29-year-old looked stunning in a white corset top and skirt set from Khirzad Femme with her hair in a delicate up do.

She completed the look with a pair of white stilettos, a pearl necklace, and some stylish white Le Specs sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Limerick man Conor was dashing in a navy suit, a crisp white shirt, and vibrant orange socks.

But the real scene stealer on the day was the couple’s beloved pup Kev, who wore an adorable doggy tuxedo (which he “borrowed from his cousin Teddy”) to celebrate his parents’ big day.

Joanna and Conor first started dating in 2018 after meeting each other on a night out in London.

They then moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 and got engaged last March when Conor (34) popped the question while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news at the time on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, simply writing: “Always and forever.”