Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray celebrate Six Nations win with night of partying

Ireland beat England 29-16 at the Aviva Stadium to claim only the fourth Grand Slam in their history.

Joanna and Conor made sure to snap a selfie after they got home from celebrating

Conor Murray’s fiancée Joanna Cooper has shared some photos of the celebrations that followed the Irish rugby team’s Six Nations win on Saturday.

The historic win deserved some celebrations, with the team and their partners partying in Dublin all night long to mark the occasion.

Derry model Joanna posted some snaps from the evening on her Instagram stories, including a mirror selfie with Harriet Beirne, who is married to Tadhg Beirne.

The pair posed in front of the bathroom mirror, with Joanna looking stunning in a black satin corset dress while Harriet opted for a flowy white gown with leopard print details.

Jessica and Peter O'Mahony with their kids

Joanna later shared some snaps that were taken shortly after the match as she greeted her beau on the pitch.

She and Harriet both grinned beside their partners on the grounds of the Aviva after the team lifted the Six Nations cup.

And she also posted another mirror selfie of her and Conor after they returned home from their celebratory ball where the pair looked exhausted but delighted by the day’s events.

She captioned the photo by writing: “What a day” as she added three green heart emojis.

And a host of other wives and girlfriends of the Irish rugby players lined out at the Aviva yesterday in support of their other halves.

Jessica O'Mahony brought her kids along to cheer on their dad Peter, joining him on the pitch afterwards with gold streamers.

Elaine Sutton soaked up the atmosphere as she supported her fiancé Andrew Porter, while Hugo Keenan’s partner Emma Hempenstall, Josh van der Flier’s wife Sophie De Patoul, and Johnny Sexton’s wife Laura turned out for the occasion.

Amy Huberman and former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll were also in attendance, making sure to wear vibrant green accessories to wave the flag for the Emerald Isle.

It comes after Joanna revealed that she and Conor will tie the knot in Portugal this summer.

She revealed the pair’s plans on Ireland AM, opening up about their sun-soaked wedding venue.

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper

"Planning is going good. It's four months away now so it's flying in, the wedding is in Portugal in June,” the former Miss Universe Ireland said.

"We're getting married on a Monday because there were no weekends free.

"And then everyone gets engaged and married in the same week, literally! I don't know when we'll get a honeymoon, it will be way later [in the year]."