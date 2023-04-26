JK Rowling slams Wild Youth after trans row with Eurovision choreographer

The Harry Potter author weighed in on the controversy in a tweet declaring her support for Ian Banham

JK Rowling has slammed Irish band Wild Youth and accused them of “preening” and being “self-satisfied” after Ireland’s Eurovision entrants “cut all ties” with their creative director in a row over social media comments.

The Harry Potter author weighed in on the controversy in a tweet declaring her support for Ian Banham after the band severed all links with the director following a series of alleged transphobic tweets.

The band were selected as Ireland’s Eurovision entry following a live contest on The Late Late Show earlier this year.

Shortly afterwards, it was announced that creative director and choreographer Ian Banham would work with the band ahead of the competition which takes place next month.

Wild Youth

However, Mr Banham has come in for criticism regarding activity on his Twitter account recently.

In one comment he wrote, “It’s a (sic) for sure a CULT,” under a post by another Twitter user that said: “Non-Binary Woman identifies as a Hawk.”

In another instance, Mr Banham replied: “That’s because he’s not a woman,” under a video of a transgender woman."

Sharing a post of a BBC report on a transgender woman who was jailed after stabbing her victim before tying her to a chair, Rowling wrote: “The re-traumatisation of female rape survivors, including this man’s victims, on seeing him called a woman by the press counts for nothing, naturally.”

Rowling added: “The so-called kindness and inclusivity of @bandwildyouth is preening, self-satisfied misogyny. #IStandWithIanBanham.”

She was responding to a tweet by the band’s Conor O’Donohoe who had tweeted how he wanted to “apologise with my whole heart to anyone who has been hurt or even had to read such horrible tweets.”

Referring to Mr Banham, O’Donohoe wrote: “He goes against everything I stand for, his tweets make me feel sick reading them. Writing this song and writing these lyrics was writing about what I believe in.

"Acceptance, unity and kindness. Ian will have nothing to do with Wild Youth on our eurovison journey. Again from the bottom of my heart . I’m sorry to anybody who had to read these tweets and was effected (sic) by them.”

In a statement posted on Wild Youth’s Twitter page yesterday, the band announced that they had “cut all ties” with Banham because the group “stands for unity and kindness”.

Banham will not be “on or near” the band’s Eurovision journey, according to the tweet. Wild Youth also apologised to “anyone offended by his comments”, and stated that Michael Kealy, the head of Ireland’s Eurovision delegation, was “horrified” by the comments.

While Wild Youth did not explicitly state the reason for the split, Twitter account ESCDiscord has posted screenshots from what is allegedly Banham’s account, detailing tweets of a transphobic and anti-vax nature, as well as some seemingly denouncing support for Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion.

The screenshots show the account misgendering trans people, including TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. He also calls being trans a “cult”.

Several tweets also congratulate the United Kingdom for “winning” Eurovision in 2022, despite Ukraine garnering by far the most points at last year’s competition, with the UK in second place.

The account wrote: “There’s a reason they call it the Eurovision ‘song’ contest. Not Eurovision “support contest”.

Other tweets posted to the same account are anti-vax in nature, with one in reply to a GB News tweet reporting a predicted upswing in COVID-19 deaths, saying: “Starting to ramp up the fear as the Ukraine plot is fading?”

In response Wild Youth added that they “were with @michaelkealy1 (executive producer/director with RTE Entertainment) and @rte who “were as horrified as we were”.

RTÉ confirmed in a statement that Mr Banham is “no longer a member of Ireland's Eurovision 2023 team”, but the broadcaster said it would not be making any further comment.

Banham’s dismissal was restated by an account called Eurovision Updates, which said: “RTE have fired Ian Banham as creative director for Wild Youth at Eurovision 2023, following a series of transphobic and anti-vaccine tweets emerging online and after pressure from fans.”

The choreographer was announced as the creative director for Ireland’s performance in February. He has worked with acts including Westlife and Nathan Carter, as well as on TV series including Dancing on Ice.

Wild Youth features Conor O’Donohue, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam.

The band are set to headline the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival in July.

In February they narrowly won the Irish song contest and will now represent the country at the Eurovision on May 9.

The four-piece band from Dublin have a string of top hits in here and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Westlife.

Their Eurovision entry, We Are One, was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

The band will perform in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in front of an audience of 160 million people around the world.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM, they said they are working hard as the performance approaches.

O’Donohoe said Irish Eurovision fans can expect a stadium show “in an arena”.

Whelan said the decision to go for the Eurovision was “very communal”, while McAdam said he and his fiancé had to postpone their wedding as the dates clashed.

"When we first booked it, it was on the exact date of the Eurovision,” he said.

"I said to Katie, ‘We have good news and bad news. We’re going for the Eurosong… It’s on the wedding date’,” he added.

"And she just goes, ‘You better win it’.”