Jimmy Carr’s Limerick-born dad set to sue him over autobiography

The pair have not spoken for more than 20 years

Jimmy Carr’s Limerick-born dad is reportedly set to sue the comic over his autobiography.

Jim Carr Sr (77) is reportedly sick of his son’s “lies” about him and has made the decision to pursue legal action.

A source told The Mirror that the businessman is sick of being the butt of his son's gags.

"The last thing Jim wanted to do was take his own son to court, but enough is enough. He's sick and tired of this false characterisation of himself that is being presented.”

“Jimmy's snide comments about his dad have been going on for years. The straw that broke the camel’s back was this new book and some of the things he has been saying on podcasts,” they said, referencing Carr’s 2021 release ‘Jimmy Carr, Before and Laughter’.

"I know it's fashionable nowadays not to get on with your father, but Jim's had enough of the lies. He is a businessman and has a reputation to defend. The only way to put a stop to the nonsense is by suing for defamation."

Jimmy Carr was raised by his Irish parents in Buckinghamshire.

After his mother died in 2001, he allegedly stopped speaking to his father.

Last year he opened up about his relationship with his estranged father.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast with hosts Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, Carr said that while he wants "the best" for his father, he doesn't want him in his life.

"It’s not a secret, I haven’t seen my dad in 21 years and you know the line, 'My mother’s dead and my father’s dead to me' – which sounds very cold, until you meet the guy,” he joked.

"It’s a weird thing where I’m acutely aware that things don’t always work out… I’m aware that sometimes it goes the other way and that could be terrible and there’s no bitterness and there’s no anger there.”

"I want the best, I just can’t have that guy in my life," he added.

"There’s a bit of sadness there and you worry, 'Could something go wrong with my kid?' You want to prevent that, but it’s hard.”

No stranger to controversy, Jim Carr Snr previously said that a 2013 honour given to him by Limerick City should be stripped from him, over insults about Limerick in his book.

Jimmy was presented with a Certificate of Irish Heritage by Limerick politicians as part of the Gathering Ireland initiative in 2013.

In the book, the Channel Four host made a quip about his parents' decision to move to Slough.

He wrote: "I might seem urbane, but I’m the son of two immigrants from Limerick who moved to Slough (they moved from a sh** town to another sh** town, I guess they knew what they liked)."

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Jimmy Snr blasted the joke and demanded an apology for the city.

“I am not shocked or surprised that my son referred to Limerick and Slough as [sh** towns ].”

"He is, after all, a shock jock. His defence will be ‘they are only words, I’m only having a laugh’.”

"But there are people reading that Limerick is a s*** town and Slough is a s*** town.”

"Ironically, we didn’t move to Slough, we moved from Limerick to South Kensington, London,” Jim said.

The businessman also slammed his son for including the joke: “How many potatoes does it take to kill an Irishman?” in his book.