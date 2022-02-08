Jessie Buckley gets Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod and Ciarán Hinds nominated for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Northern Ireland film too.

Jessie Buckley nominated for her part in The Lost Daughter

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her part in The Lost Daughter, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has been nominated for Original Screenplay as well as two acting nominations.

Judi Dench has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

And Ciarán Hinds has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Northern Ireland film too.

The film, about his childhood during the Troubles in Belfast, stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds.

The nominations are currently being announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27.

