Jessie Buckley gets Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod and Ciarán Hinds nominated for Belfast
Irish actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her part in The Lost Daughter, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has been nominated for Original Screenplay as well as two acting nominations.
Judi Dench has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.
And Ciarán Hinds has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Northern Ireland film too.
The film, about his childhood during the Troubles in Belfast, stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds.
The nominations are currently being announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27.
You can watch the announcement live below:
More to follow
Today's Headlines
Con-Airport | Hilarious Tiktok video depicting cartoon Conor McGregor ‘sorting out’ airport queues goes viral
Bar assault | Mum who glassed woman in the face over claims she had affair with her husband avoids jail
cartel plot | Kinahan cartel hitman Imre Arakas suspected of the murder of UK mobster John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer
'Switching Teams' | Amber Gill says men make her 'feel ill' after last night's Love Island
'left to die' | Three month jail sentence for woman who put her baby in a bin after giving birth
Flight Risk | Vogue Williams admits flying with 3 kids left her ‘shook’
Losing Hope | Irish Love Island star Dami Hope branded a ‘villain’ as Casa Amor kiss shocks viewers
joint action | Gardaí arrest woman at Dublin Airport over human trafficking concerns
battle of the boyne | Two-county car chase ends after young fugitives tried to swim across river Boyne
Court challenge | Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall claim non-jury trials over Regency murder are ‘unlawful’