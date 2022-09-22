Jessica Maciel ‘heartbroken’ as she announces TodayFM exit

Jessica told her followers that she would present her final show this weekend as she posted some photos from her time at the radio desk.

The Dubliner, who has been taking over the TodayFM airwaves every week since February 2020, admitted she was “heartbroken” to be leaving but “excited” to see what she does next.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Jessica told her followers that she would present her final show this weekend as she posted some photos from her time at the radio desk.

She wrote: “After 3 years with @todayfm it is time for me to move on to new things! It’s with a heavy heart that today I announce that this Saturday will be my last weekend on air with Today FM.

“Although I’m heartbroken, and I’ll miss being in that amazing seat behind this mic that I love so much. I’m excited to move on to some new projects and new adventures!

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all my listeners because these were not just my shows they were OUR shows!

“Over the past two years we had great craic more and more of you joined me every weekend and we end this Today FM era with 177,000 of us!!

“I have had so many fun times, fond memories and made forever friends in Today FM.”

She then thanked her TodayFM colleagues who supported her throughout her tenure as producer before she moved on to presenting.

“If there’s always one thing my mother taught me, it was to feel the fear and do it anyway! It was such a tough decision for me to make but now really just felt like the right time to for me to move on.

“I mean it when I say it I’m bringing all 177,000 of you along with me on the rest of my journey! Let’s see what kind of madness we can get up to together!”