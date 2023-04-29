Jess Redden says she feels 'empowered' and 'lucky' while discussing her pregnancy with fans

Earlier this month Redden and husband Rob Kearney met with US President Joe Biden when he visited Ireland

Jess said she feels 'lucky' to be pregnant

Pharmacist Jess Redden has opened up on her pregnancy with husband Rob Kearney, saying she is happy to be living in a ‘baby bubble’ since announcing the news earlier this year.

Redden was speaking on Instagram while taking part in a Q & A session with followers.

She described herself as being ‘grateful’ and ‘lucky’ after discovering she was pregnant after being asked if she felt anxious about having a baby.

She also joked that fans should ask her again in two months ‘after I have changed my perspective’ and that she is feeling little kicks.

Jess said she feels 'lucky' to be pregnant

Earlier this month Redden and Kearney met with US President Joe Biden when he visited Ireland.

Kearney has previously met with the President in the US, and is a distant cousin of the so-called leader of the free world.

Jess shared the photos with her Instagram followers saying it was a ‘day to remember’.

Speaking of her pregnancy, she explained: ‘I suppose I haven’t started to worry too much about what’s to come and I’m just living in this baby bubble I once thought I’d never experience and just so grateful to be here.

‘I’m lucky I have so many sisters and friends who can share their stories with me and when the time comes I’m sure my body will do everything it needs.’

When asked by a fan what the best bits of being pregnant were, Redden said she felt ‘empowered’ and was able to ‘say no’ and ‘cancel plans’.