Jess Redden says newborn is a ‘special gift’ from her late dad on third anniversary

The influencer and pharmacist lost her dad died on September 3, 2020 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Jess Redden has said that her newborn baby is a “gift” from her late father Brian as she penned a sweet poem for his third anniversary.

Jess and her husband, rugby star Rob Kearney, welcomed a baby boy at the end of August and named him Bobby Brian as a tribute to her beloved dad.

Taking to Instagram this week, Jess opened up about mourning her father’s loss on his third anniversary and admitted that she had an “overwhelming” day.

Sbhe shared a sweet poem about how her dad’s memory will live on as she’ll continue to tell her son all aout his grandfather.

“We had a sad day for Dad’s 3 year anniversary. Everything felt overwhelming but tried to allow all the feelings and wrote some poems and letters to dad,” Jess wrote.

“Baby B you came to us at just the perfect time. I know you were a special gift from grandad Brian.

“I wish he was here to look at you, my perfect little boy. We’ll remember him each and every day and how he filled our lives with joy.

“As I watch you grow, I finally know what it’s like to love your child. I’ll tell you about him each and every day and we will sit and smile.

“So, Bobby Brian, today’s a day that we remember and celebrate your grandad. Be extra kind to mummy today because she’s feeling a little sad.”

Sharing some photos of her newborn, Jess then told of how the day after Brian’s anniversary was better as she reminded her followers that it was okay to grieve.

“The following day everything felt lighter and after a day of sadness I was grateful to have a day of smiles and cuddles.

“It’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay to need help. It’s okay to take time for you,” she added.

It comes after the 30-year-old admitted she was finding breastfeeding difficult as her electric pump hadn't been working properly for her.

“Breastfeeding is no joke and Bobby is the hungriest little cherub I’ve ever seen! It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Allowing myself all the emotions, patience and kindness while we both journey through it together.

“I’ve been using a wearable electric pump which I love for convenience but after two days it seems like the suction has gone on it. Getting frustrated with trying to do it although I may have dropped it... or has this happened to people?”

Later, her followers informed her that she hadn’t installed the pump correctly, prompting her to encourage other mums to reach out and “ask for help” when they need it.

“Thanks for all the tips... I didn’t have the parts screwed in properly! When you’re tired everything can seem a bit more difficult but ask for help and give yourself permission to feel all the feelings as they come.

“Also as a new mum you’ll hear all kinds of dos and don’ts which can be overwhelming – you do what’s best for you and baby keeping that baby happy and healthy and minding yourself along the journey is all that matters.”