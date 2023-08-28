Jess Redden reveals her breastfeeding challenges after welcoming first child

The pharmacist and influencer revealed last week that she had welcomed her first child with her husband, rugby star Rob Kearney.

Jess went on her first walk with baby Bobby this week

Jess Redden has opened up about getting frustrated with breastfeeding as she shared an update on her newborn with her social media followers.

The pair named their baby boy Bobby Brian Kearney, a sweet tribute to Jess’ late father Brian Redden.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 30-year-old shared some updates on her life since welcoming Bobby into the world as she thanked her followers for their support.

“Still very surreal that our gorgeous boy is here. I just stare at his little face all day (and night!),” she said, sharing a photo of her newborn.

“Also wanted to say a huge thank you for all the love for baby Bobby. Such an emotional time already but to feel so much love has been such a great support so thank you.”

Jess also revealed that she and Bobby went for their first walk together, which was a “special” moment for her.

Wearing a matching pink t-shirt and shorts set, Jess beamed as she pushed the pram in the sunshine and wrote: “First walk was special. Couldn’t stop smiling at everyone that passed with a new sense of pride over my boy.”

However, Jess admitted that she was finding breastfeeding difficult as her electric pump wasn’t working properly for her.

“Breastfeeding is no joke and Bobby is the hungriest little cherub I’ve ever seen! It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Allowing myself all the emotions, patience and kindness while we both journey through it together.

“I’ve been using a wearable electric pump which I love for convenience but after two days it seems like the suction has gone on it. Getting frustrated with trying to do it although I may have dropped it... or has this happened to people?”

Later, her followers informed her that she hadn’t installed the pump correctly, prompting her to encourage other mums to reach out and “ask for help” when they need it.

“Thanks for all the tips... I didn’t have the parts screwed in properly! When you’re tired everything can seem a bit more difficult but ask for help and give yourself permission to feel all the feelings as they come.

“Also as a new mum you’ll hear all kinds of dos and don’ts which can be overwhelming – you do what’s best for you and baby keeping that baby happy and healthy and minding yourself along the journey is all that matters.”

Jess and Rob announced that they had finally become parents last week with a sweet Instagram post.

“Bobby Brian Kearney - hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy,” they wrote in the joint post.

“I don’t think anything could have prepared me for total elation of bringing our son into the world,” Jess added.

“We are doing great and taking some time offline to enjoy this newborn bubble that I’ve always dreamt about – dreams can’t even compare.”

A number of well-known faces congratulated the couple on their new arrival including Doireann Garrihy, Joanna Cooper, Simon Zebo and Amy Huberman.