Jess Redden opens up about breaking restrictive eating habits while pregnant

The influencer is expecting her first child with her husband, Irish rugby star Rob Kearney, later this year.

Jess Redden has opened up about her eating disorder as she spoke about how her body has changed during pregnancy.

She hopped on her Instagram stories on Thursday to answer some questions from her followers, with one person asking if she has been strict with her diet since becoming pregnant.

Jess said she wasn’t strict about what foods she ate “in the slightest” but this wasn’t always the case for her.

“I used to be in the past but through a lot of personal work I broke that vicious cycle and my heart goes out to anyone whose mind is still in that cycle,” she explained.

“It takes time, patience and support but it’s so possible to break it and incredibly transformative.

“Also since being pregnant I’ve been amazed at the sheer quantity of food my body wants! I listen to it and honour those cravings because it’s what’s supporting my two beating hearts.”

The pharmacist previously shared her advice for those struggling with an eating disorder after one of her followers asked her for some tips on gaining weight.

“It sounds so basic but it’s helpful - be kind to yourself,” the mum-to-be wrote.

“[Eating disorders] centre around restriction and guilt so many negative emotions can be involved so try really hard to be proud of yourself for all your efforts and know that you are taking your life back,” she continued.

“Make a list of all the things you've gained along with that weight: freedom with food? Pleasure, enjoyment, memories? More energy, increased focus, strength? There are lots of things I'm sure for you to reflect on.

“Gaining weight is something I've been working on mostly offline because I wanted to be as close to certain as possible that I am out the other end and have the mental ability to deal with it myself never mind share it with all of you.

“But I don't want to shy away from talking about uncomfortable topics. If it helps just one person, it's worth it.

“The last of my uncomfortably small jeans I'm getting rid of that's another tip I would suggest doing is getting rid of all the clothes that no longer fit and it's an excuse to go shopping,” she added.