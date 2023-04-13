Jess Redden and Rob Kearney reunite with rugby star’s cousin US President Joe Biden

The US president enjoys a warm relationship with the former rugby star who had travelled to The White House for St Patrick's Day this year

Influencer Jess Redden and her husband Rob Kearney met up with his fifth cousin, Joe Biden, as the US President visited Dundalk on Wednesday as part of his historic trip around Ireland.

The 80-year-old posed for photos with the rugby star and his pregnant wife at The Windsor Pub.

A clearly thrilled Jess shared the photos to Instagram last night, and captioned the post: “A day to remember”.

The US president enjoys a warm relationship with the former rugby star who had travelled to The White House for St Patrick's Day this year.

As President Biden arrived in Louth on Wednesday where he stopped off in Carlingford, the Cooley Peninsula and Dundalk, he was met with cheers of 'Welcome home Joe.'

In one of the posts that mum-to-be Jess shared during the meet and greet, the president is all smiles as he is flanked by the couple on either side.

In others, he has his arm affectionately wrapped around her shoulders

Explaining the connection to the Irish Independent, Rob said: “Himself and my dad are fifth cousins so I don't know where that leaves me in terms of removed, or sixth… I just say ‘cousin’.”

The rugby player even got a shout-out as Joe made a speech where he appears to have mixed up his words.

As he thanked Rob for the tie he was wearing, the president seemed to confuse the All Blacks with the Black and Tans as he said: “This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, who was a hell of a rugby player.

“He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Biden is currently in Dublin, and he will meet with Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

He will then have a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh estate.

Varadkar described President Biden’s upcoming visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

Adding that it would be a “privileged and special moment,” Leo said: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland.

"Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

This afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The US President will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

It is understood that he will be staying in the 5-star hotel The Conrad while in Dublin.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.