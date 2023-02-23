Jess Redden and Rob Kearney announce they’re expecting first child together

Redden shared a series of photos showing her hands placed in a heart-shape on her growing baby bump.

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden at their wedding reception in Trump International Doonbeg.

Influencer Jess Redden and Irish rugby star Rob Kearney are expecting their first child together.

The pharmacist took to social media this evening to announce the happy news.

“We’ve been praying for you,” she said.

A number of well-known faces and Irish sport stars took to the comment section to congratulate the couple including Greg O’Shea, Maia Dunphy, Brian Dowling and Pippa O’Connor.

The couple tied the knot at the five-star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare in December 2021.

After eight years together, Jess and Rob got married at St Kenan’s Church in Kilrush on December 3, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel.

Speaking in recent days, Redden urged people to take part in the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day on Friday, March 24.

Her dad sadly died from cancer during the pandemic.

"When a parent dies, it's a club that nobody wants to join. But when you do, it's important to know that others are there to support you,” she said.

“Because of cancer, I’ll miss my dad at the big moments and small moments throughout my life. Cancer takes so much from so many, and I’d urge everyone to join in on Daffodil Day so we can take something back.”