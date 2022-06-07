Jess Redden and husband Rob Kearney touch down in Croatia for romantic getaway

The couple who wed last December are enjoying a break away in the sun

Jess Redden and husband Rob Kearney have touched down in Croatia for a romantic getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed pharmacist shared snaps from their first day in Dubrovnik.

“As first days go - that was one of the best,” Redden captioned a carousel of pictures, the first of which shows the happy couple as they posed at the sea.

Upon arriving in Croatia at lunchtime, the couple had a quick change of clothes before heading to lunch.

After their meal, Jess changed into a stunning dress as they headed to explore the old town.

Jess later told followers that the backless bright yellow dress with cut out sides is from high-street fashion favourite Bershka. She paired the outfit with white platform sandals from Aldo, a cream YSL cross body handbag and a large pair of dark shades.

Another picture showed the blonde beauty in a bikini as she posed with a glass in the summer heat.

She also shared pictures of the couple’s dinner date, showing off the gorgeous view they had as they enjoyed their meal. She described the experience as one of the “best meals” the couple have ever had.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jess posted a video of the stunning views across the harbour.

“You walk all the way along the sea and everywhere is picturesque - quite hilly so pack comfy shoes,” she suggested to followers planning a visit.

“By far the cleanest, most idyllic town we’ve visited,” she added.

Concluding their first day, Jess expressed her admiration for the beautiful town.

“Blessed to be seeing so many parts of the world with this special person but as first impressions go, Dubrovnik has my heart.”