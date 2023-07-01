Jess Redden and husband Rob Kearney enjoy ‘La dolce vita’ on Italian babymoon

The sun-kissed couple appear in a new Instagram post shared by Jess from Lake Garda in which they both looked relaxed and happy

Jess Redden and her husband Rob Kearney have been living “La dolce vita” as they celebrate their babymoon in Italy.

The sun-kissed couple appear in a new Instagram post shared by Jess from Lake Garda in which they both looked relaxed and happy.

The pharmacist and influencer also posed for a pic by the sea, in which she is sporting a figure-hugging red dress that shows off her growing baby bump.

Jess shared a series of snaps of what she had been up to since they arrived in Lake Garda together which she captioned, “La dolce vita”.

A relaxed Rob dressed for comfort in a white linen shirt and a pair of khaki pants as he appeared on one photo sitting by the scenic lake, a popular destination for Irish tourist.

Earlier this month, the mum-to-be and Rob were among the star-studded guest list as Rob’s fellow rugby star brother Dave tied the knot.

Jess by Lake Garda

RTE presenter Doireann Garrihy and her boyfriend Mark Mehigan – a cousin of bride Becca - were among the guests who flew over from Ireland for the nuptials.

Podcast star Georgie Crawford and social media influencer Niamh Cullen were also on the guestlist as they posed for photos with Jess.

The couple joined former Leinster rugby player Dave and yoga instructor Becca in Portugal for their second wedding ceremony after they officially tied the knot in Dublin in recent weeks.

Jess shared a series of stunning snaps of the big day on her social media.

Dancing with the Stars host Doireann and boyfriend Mark were also pictured with bride Becca, who looked beautiful in an ivory, strapless satin gown.

Doireann, who made the most of the summer wedding a bright yellow dress looked blissfully happy with comedian Mark as they posed together in the plush surroundings of the wedding venue.

Rebecca is a qualified yoga teacher and holds a Science Master's in Mindfulness Interventions from UCD.

The couple officially married at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin last month after Dave popped the question 18 months ago.

"Married my best friend today,” Rebecca wrote on social media after the ceremony. The couple shared photos of the sunny day as they celebrated with their beloved dog, Kali.

Dave was not the only Irish rugby star to get married recently with Ireland centre Garry Ringrose and his girlfriend Ellen Beirne also getting hitched. Fellow rugby player Joey Carbery and wife Robyn attended the ceremony fresh from their own wedding in Spain last week.

Jess and Rob were also at the luxurious Pine Cliffs resort and spa in the Algarve recently to watch Munster rugby star Conor Murray marry long-term girlfriend, model Joanna Cooper.

Jess's baby bump

Influencer and mum-to-be Jess told her followers recently about how she has balanced her diet in the run up to the arrival of her first baby and whether or not she followed a strict diet.

“I used to be in the past but through a lot of personal work, I broke that vicious cycle and my heart goes out to anyone whose mind is still in that cycle.”

“It takes time, patience and support but it’s so possible to break it and incredibly transformative.

“Also since being pregnant I’ve been amazed at the sheer quantity of food my body wants! I listen to it and honour those cravings because it’s what’s supporting my two beating hearts,” Jess said.

The pharmacist previously shared her advice for those struggling with an eating disorder after one of her followers asked her for some tips on gaining weight. “It sounds so basic but it’s helpful - be kind to yourself,” the mum-to-be wrote.