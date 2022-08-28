Jennifer Zamparelli tipped to leave Dancing With The Stars after Nicky Byrne’s exit

The singer confirmed he was leaving the RTÉ show on Thursday after 5 years of presenting due to Westlife tour commitments.

Jennifer Zamparelli may follow in her Dancing with the Stars co-host Nicky Byrne’s footsteps and quit the show, according to a leading betting site.

The singer confirmed he was leaving the RTÉ show on Thursday after five years of presenting due to Westlife tour commitments.

Now, Paddy Power has offered odds of 3/1 that Jen will also announce her departure from Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, punters are placing their bets on who they think will replace Nicky on the show this winter for the sixth series.

Lottie Ryan, who was crowned champion of the show in 2020, is currently the favourite to take the position, backed at 6/4.

“Jen and Lottie are very close friends outside of work, and given Lottie won the show in 2020, it really would be a perfect fit,” a source told Goss.ie.

The insider said that “no decisions have been made yet” but added that a lot of people within RTÉ are hoping to see Lottie bag the gig.

Other famous faces tipped to co-host Dancing with the Stars include Ronan Keating, whose odds are stacked at 8/1, and Jake Carter, who is in the running at 9/1.

The 2 Johnnies star Johnny Smacks, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, and former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins all have equal odds of 10/1.

Vogue Williams, James Patrice, Dáithí Ó Sé, and Lucy Kennedy have also had their names thrown in the ring.

Nicky revealed that he made the “tough” decision to step back from hosting duties on Dancing with the Stars last week in an emotional Instagram post.

He paid tribute to his time on the show, writing: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ.

“Westlife are now ten shows into our ‘Wild Dreams’ tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind-blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023.

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ - a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories.”

Nicky thanked his co-hosts, the judges, the crew, production company ShinAwil, and RTÉ before adding: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down the stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”