Jennifer Zamparelli says her husband’s job as a stuntman is ‘strange’

Lau has worked as a stuntman for years on projects like The Suicide Squad, Vikings, and Dynasty.

Jennifer Zamparelli has said that she has no worries about her husband Lauterio’s “strange job” as a stuntman.

The couple tied the knot back in 2014, and they’ve since welcomed two children – Florence (6) and Enzo (3).

And while RTÉ star Jen is best known for showing her face on shows like Dancing With The Stars, Lau makes a living by hiding his face onscreen – working as a stuntman on projects like The Suicide Squad, Vikings, and Dynasty.

But Jen said that she’s completely fine with Lau’s job as the stunts he performs are only dangerous for those who aren’t qualified.

“He's so completely safe. That's what they're trained to do,” she told RSVP Live.

“Accidents only happen really when someone isn't qualified to do the job or the producer cuts corners. They're very adamant about qualifications and you have to know what you're doing to work at that level.

“It's been years of him training and the grind and him going off and doing scuba diving courses and all sorts - it's not an easy thing to get into.”

Jen said that she’s delighted to see her husband do something that he loves but admitted that some of the stunts are crazy to watch.

"It's deadly, it's very exciting. He gets to work with the best,” she said.

“He was on something a couple of years ago and he had to set himself on fire. I remember watching it, I was looking at him and my daughter accidentally had a peek!”

She previously called herself a “terrible parent” for letting 6-year-old Florence watch the video of her dad covered in flames.

When asked by Lottie Ryan last year about the most dangerous thing Lau had done for work, Jen replied: “I’d say setting himself on fire, I am not too keen on those.

“He set himself fully, like completely head to toe on fire a few times.

“I stupidly, was showing… I was showing somebody [the video] and Florence managed to catch a glimpse and I’ve traumatised her for the rest of her life because daddy was burning.”

“I’m a terrible parent!” she added.