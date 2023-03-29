Jennifer Zamparelli says Darkness Into Light gives ‘sense of collective hope’

The annual fundraiser organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland kicks off on Saturday May 6.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Greg O'Shea pictured at the launch of Darkness Into Light 2023. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jennifer Zamparelli has teamed up with Greg O’Shea to launch this year’s Darkness Into Light event.

It will see more than 100,000 people across 200 locations get up early and gather for the “most important sunrise of the year”.

Each year, the walk sees communities come together to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

The campaign was launched today by Dancing with the Stars presenter Jennifer Zamparelli and former Love Island winner Greg O’Shea, who are welcoming everyone to join the event and raise vital funds for Pieta’s lifesaving services.

Speaking at the launch, Jennifer Zamparelli: “I am proud to support and take part in Darkness Into Light 2023.

“Each year, myself and a group of good friends take part and it is great to see so many thousands of people out together, starting in the darkness and walking towards the sunrise together.

“So many communities come together for such an important sunrise, with the sense of collective hope palpable at every step of the walk.

“I invite everyone to sign up and take part; trust me, it will be a truly memorable occasion for such an important cause.’’

Suicide continues to be a significant problem in Ireland and was the leading cause of death in young men aged under 25 in the country in 2019. For women in the same age bracket, suicide was the third highest cause of death that year.

Darkness Into Light helps raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention, and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

Last year alone, Pieta delivered more than 50,000 hours of free therapy and helped more than 6,500 clients nationwide.

The 24/7 crisis helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and supported almost 700 households who lost a loved one to suicide.

The funds raised from this year’s Darkness Into Light will go directly towards Pieta’s services to help communities across Ireland.

To take part in this year’s Darkness Into Light on May 6, sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie.

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126. Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).