Jennifer Zamparelli reveals regrets of having her ‘tubes tied’ at wrong time

Jennifer Zamperelli has opened up about her regrets in getting her ‘tubes tied’ and the lack of support available to women who make the decision.

The radio presenter underwent the procedure after she was “so sick” during both of her pregnancies.

Jennifer shared her experience with Amy Huberman on the ALDI Mamia&Me Podcast.

“I have been wanting to get pregnant since I was 18 but it didn’t happen until I was 33,” she said.

"I wanted loads of kids, but Lauterio was adamant we only had the two - I would have had six only for that.”

Jennifer has been married to stunt performer Lauterio since 2014, the pair share two kids: Florence (6) and Enzo (3).

The RTÉ star admitted she asked for tube litigation surgery after she gave birth to Enzo.

“I was so sick during my pregnancies, I said to the surgeon, while you’re down there you may as well!

“I don’t think deciding to get my tubes tied when I was so sick with my pregnancy was the right time. It was the right decision now in hindsight but at the time I had a lot of regrets about getting it done.”

Jennifer said there aren’t enough supports for women considering the surgery – and men getting vasectomies have a much easier time.

"What I found quite odd was that if a guy gets ‘the snip,’ he is offered lots of chats to make them think about it,” she told host Amy.

“But this was thrown at me in my worst possible state.

"I didn’t think about it enough. It’s not like ‘the snip’- it’s not reversible, it’s a huge thing to have done. That was difficult.

“When men have it done it’s very easy to reverse. When women have it done - it’s not.

“If I wanted to go down the road of having another baby, we would have to consider IVF or other options. There’s a lot of things people need to be aware of because it’s such a big decision to make.

“My advice for other women is that if you are in a really difficult pregnancy or you're sick - don’t be making any lifelong decisions,” Jennifer urged.

“I’m really happy with just having the two kids now. But who’s to say down the line that I won’t foster or adopt - that might be an option."

Jennifer is soon returning to host the next season of Dancing with the Stars with a new co-host – a fellow RTÉ radio presenter – Doireann Garrihy.