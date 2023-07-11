Jennifer Zamparelli admits she once broke up with husband over text

The RTE 2fm star has been happily married to her husband Lauterio for almost a decade.

Jennifer Zamparelli at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the The Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed that she once broke up with her husband over text.

The RTÉ 2fm star has been happily married to her husband Lauterio for almost a decade and the pair share two children together – Florence and Enzo.

But things weren’t always smooth sailing between the couple, with Jen admitting she dumped her stuntman beau in a text message years ago.

“I broke up with Lau over text once,” she told listeners this week.

“It obviously didn't go right because we are married now with two kids and a dog. But is there an ideal way to do it?”

The Dubliner also offered some sage advice about moving on after a breakup, saying: “I sound like my mother on today’s show but she was right when she said that time is a healer.

“Fill that time with seeing your friends, going for massages, getting your hair done, taking yourself out for lunch, maybe book a little holiday, maybe get yourself a little Yorkshire terrier, I don't know, that's just what I did.

“I did get a dog when I broke up. I did. Probably not the ideal time,” she added.

Jennifer also recommended blocking or muting your ex on social media, although this can be difficult.

“There is that period where you’re doubting your decision.

“It’s very good advice to block everything and mute everything and then you’re not triggered or you see them doing something amazing.”

Continuing, the mum-of-two listed some prime locations to use as a breakup backdrop and recommended public spots like parks.

"Parks are good,” she said.

“I knew someone who had a spot to break up with people.

“So he used to bring the girls to a certain place - because he’d had situations in the past where if he’d go around to her house, he’d find it hard to leave if she was upset.

“He used to meet them on Sandymount Beach so she wouldn’t get too emotional.

“Then he’d do the hug and walk away. He’d get in the car and ramp up the music.”