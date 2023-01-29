Jedward sneak photo of Tom Cruise as they dine with pal Gemma Collins in London restaurant

The twin pop duo (31) went out for dinner in London on Saturday night with their pal, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, to celebrate her birthday.

Jedward were left starstruck this weekend after dining in the same restaurant as a Hollywood star.

The twin pop duo (31), whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, went out for dinner in London on Saturday night with their pal, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, to celebrate her birthday.

But when they arrived at the swanky venue, they realised they were sitting a few tables away from Top Gun actor Tom Cruise.

Jedward were delighted with their celeb spotting and took to Twitter on their joint account to share a photo of the 60-year-old, who appeared to be enjoying some food and drinks with four friends.

“Tom cruise next to our table tonight lol,” they wrote alongside the photo of Cruise mid-conversation with his pals.

Tom cruise next to our table tonight lol pic.twitter.com/xPuyJnRtsG — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) January 29, 2023

The chance encounter was the cherry on top of Jedward’s weekend, as the pair flew over to England to join Gemma in celebrating her 42nd birthday.

While the reality star doesn’t actually turn another year older until January 31, she decided to kick off the festivities early with an extravagant party.

She even dyed her signature blonde locks pink for the occasion as she amped up the camp in a black sequined jumpsuit and matching headpiece with neon pink feathers.

Jedward paid tribute to their “queen” by sharing a birthday selfie of the unlikely trio and writing: “Happy Birthday to the iconic Jepic Queen Gemma Collins she's now rocking Pink hair it's so her and completely represents her energy and vibes! Super Happy to be celebrating her birthday."

It comes after Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon accused Jedward of “nicking” his hairstyle.

“Let me clear this up once and for all”, he told the Irish Sun.

“No, I’m not Jedward’s dad, but I am a Jedhead, and if I ever meet the lads all I want to ask is ‘why did you nick my hair?’”

Regardless, the artist formerly known as Johnny Rotten said he “loves them very much” and doesn't understand why so many people are not fans.

“I know what it’s like for Jedward because I have had professional knockers all my life.

“I’d just like to know what have Jedward ever done that was so wrong? Their only crime is they robbed my hair. I’d like to ask them about that”.