Jedward receive death threats over controversial comments about Queen Elizabeth II
The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, have published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy
Popstars Jedward have revealed that they have been receiving death threats over their comments in relation to the Queen
The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, have published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Now, they have tweeted that “Psychos are sending us death threats!”
“Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us,” they declared, creating a flood of support from well-wishers.
“Hope you’re both safe! Death threats are a criminal offence.. you should forward them onto the police!” one fan wrote.
Another added: “Keep your heads up lads. The truth can't be silenced.”
One other said: “That's insane :((( why can't people just agree to disagree on things and let it be, it is what it is. No matter the subject. There's no right or wrong on some stuff, just opinions.”
Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 12, 2022
One supporter added: “Some people really go OTT in their responses when they dislike something. I've reported a few. I'm not always keen on what you're saying or how you say it, but it's nothing that people should be getting so violently angry about.”
It follows a serious backlash the twins have received for a series of tweets issued in the wake of the death of the Queen.
One critic, former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson hit back at Jedward after they demanded King Charles “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland in a series of tweets.
Read more
On Saturday, they wrote: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”
They then added: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”
And Enniskillen native Charlie had some choice words for the X Factor stars, responding with: “Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!”
The soap favourite, who is best known for playing Jim McDonald on Coronation Street, hit out at the Dubliners again on Sunday after they posted a tweet criticising the backlash they received about their anti-monarchist posts.
Jedward wrote: “People in denial about Britain’s Imperialist past need to get a grip. Change is hard when your education is a censored version of history.”
And Charlie replied on Monday: “Oh, shut up!”
The 62-year-old's replies sparked a flood of messages of support for both parties, with one person telling the Corrie star: “I don’t like much of what you say Charlie but this was on point”.
Others sided with Jedward and were unimpressed with Charlie’s juvenile remarks, dubbing him a “snowflake”.
“What age are you Charlie? Name calling on social media? Oh, your words really hurt... wise up and act your age!” one commenter wrote.
“Jedward got over 21k likes so they’re not alone in their opinion lol,” another added.
