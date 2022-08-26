Jedward joke that Gigi Hadid has ‘borrowed’ their look for new Vogue cover shot

‘She got inspired by the best. Nothing beats the Jedward hair’

Jedward has claimed that Gigi Hadid has borrowed their look for her new Vogue cover shot.

The twins took to twitter to declare ‘Gigi Hadid does Jedward In Vogue!’ which they posted alongside pictures of themselves and the model dressed in similar style.

Fans immediately backed the boys with one agreeing: “She got inspired by the best.

"Nothing beats the Jedward hair.”

Another adds: “You’re the original, so many people follow your style.”

Gigi (27) appeared for the shoot for Vogue Italia in a bondage-tape catsuit, corseted tracksuit top and a very Jedward-looking hairstyle.

The catwalk queen and mother-of-one has her hair styled completely on end which is a look well defined by the lads.

“I'm tired of always seeing myself the same way' she says in the accompanying interview having now appeared on 36 Vogue covers.

She was styled by the iconic Grace Coddington in ensembles by Miu, Prada, Dior and adidas x Gucci.

As well as her modelling work, Gigi has just finished filming the second season of Next in Fashion.

She said: “It's coming out early next year and working on it has been great. The best part is being able to get to know the designers when they are at a stage in their creative language, whereas before I was always used to getting to know them at another point in their career.

“On set I thought a lot about Virgil, [Abloh, the late designer]. He hasn't done much television, but he told me he would love to be on the show.”

Jedward, meanwhile, were on hand to cut the ribbon as Krispy Kreme opened its new flagship store in Dublin city centre recently.