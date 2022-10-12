Jedward channel ‘rockstar energy’ with Tara Reid and Corey Feldman in Queen cover

The twins reunited with celeb pals Tara Reid and Corey Feldman for a special performance at Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles

Jedward shared a video of their singsong with Tara Reid and Corey Feldman on Instagram.

Jedward reunited with their celebrity pals Tara Reid and Corey Feldman for a special performance at Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles.

The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, joined their Celebrity Big Brother housemate Tara and The Goonies star Corey for a singsong after walking the black carpet at the special event to benefit Ukrainian fashion designers.

Jedward (30) took to Instagram to share a video of the foursome’s rendition of We Will Rock You by Queen which was complete with stomping and clapping.

Feldman then threw up some rockstar hand horns and exclaimed: “Jedward!”

The Irish twins were dressed to the nines for the event, with John opting for a dramatic burgundy fur coat over a patterned t-shirt and leather trousers paired with bedazzled black shoes.

Meanwhile, Edward channelled his inner emo in a black denim jacket adorned with chains, black jeans covered in blue stars, and black trainers. He pulled off a bold black lip for the event.

Both twins styled their hair in their trademark blonde quiffs, accessorised with several silver chains, and painted their nails black to complete their looks.

They posed for photos in their ensemble alongside American Pie star Tara, who rocked up in baggy, low-rise, pleather trousers and a blue and black crop top.

Captioning some photos from the night on Instagram, the pop duo said: “Rockstar energy” and added the hashtags #jedward, #rockstar, #fashionweek, and #twins.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to compliment the brothers on their fashionable attire.

One person wrote: “You look sooooo stunning in these photos!!! RiCkstar LegendZ!!! You clothes fashion and your black lipstick and nails!!!! You are amazing!!!”

Another said: “I am living for this rocker style! The nail polish and the lipstick yasss guys! You’re on fireee”

While a third chimed in: “Absolute rockstars digging the fashion sense loving them outfits glad you are all having so much fun you look incredible.”

Tara and John wowed fans this week after the actress shared some videos of the pair singing together on social media.

The two posted a video of them both singing Wonderwall by Oasis, while John played the guitar.

“Wonderwall will always be a classic,” she wrote.

And in another clip, taken in an underground car park, John, who is sitting on a motorbike, joins Tara in singing Britney Spears’ song Toxic.

Reid captioned the post: “Cause you love my singing so much, here’s another”.